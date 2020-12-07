COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Investigation Unit (OIU) has cited a Columbus club for "egregious violations of health orders."

The OIU says nearly 500 people attended a concert at the club Aftermath in Columbus Saturday. Agents arrived at 9:30 p.m. and says they witnessed little to no precautions being practiced.

According to the report, most of the staff and customers were not wearing masks or social distancing, including the bartenders. Patrons crowded the dance floor and bar, and walked freely without social distancing. Patrons were seen sharing drinks.

There were also no barriers in place to prevent airborne spread of the virus.

Bars and restaurants around the state are mandated to stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. and need to cut down capacity in order to ensure social distancing. The state is currently under a curfew, in which retailers, bars and restaurants must remain closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The city of Columbus as well as Franklin County issued a stay-at-home advisory, which encourages residents to stay home and curb the spread of COVID-19.

The statewide curfew is expected to expire this Wednesday, and the the stay-at-home advisory is set to expire Friday, Dec. 18.

Putnam Tavern in Zanesville was also cited for disorderly conduct Saturday, reporting hardly any mask wearing or social distancing.

The citations will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties.