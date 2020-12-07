ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Inside a warehouse off I-275, employees of Doc & Pies Arcade Factory are working faster than Santa's elves.

“Christmas has been out of control, we are slammed," said Doc Haines, the owner.

"We are working seven days a week pretty much, 12 hour days to try and meet the demand," he said. "We are hoping the shipping companies will be able to help us out, but it’s definitely a challenge this time of the year to try and get as many out as we can."

Doc & Pies build and sell retro arcade games in multiple models from scratch.

“All the old school games pretty much are in the mix," Haines said. "Everything from Pacman, Mrs. Pacman, Donkey Kong, Galaga, all the favorites."

While 2020 has been extremely tough on so many small business owners, Doc & Pies continues to grow. To help other local businesses, they say they try to buy locally as much as possible.

“We have actually hired a few people who were laid off recently, to try and do our part too," Haines said.

Already with 350 orders to complete before Christmas, the growing company just hopes their products can put a few more smiles on faces this year.

“I remember when I was a kid and I got my first bike, and I remember unwrapping its and going, 'Wow,'" Haines said. "I want everyone to have that feeling. It’s a great feeling."