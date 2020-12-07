GREECE, N.Y. — ​It’s not the easiest gig, even in normal times. Opening a restaurant during a pandemic adds to the pressure to succeed. There are a couple of folks in Greece who say they’re up to the challenge.

Opening a business takes a leap of faith. Opening two restaurants during a pandemic takes even more.

"I’ve always lived my life like that, no risk, no reward," said Carl Webber, a longtime area construction business owner who is now co-owner of Rock Burger in Greece. "There's always uncertainty in any business you do. I've got to hope for the best, pray every day and hope it goes good."

Rock Burger opens its Greece location this week. Webber and partner Jess Cosentino had already spent a year working on a location on Mt. Hope Avenue in Rochester, when the Greece property became available, seven weeks ago.

"It was a great opportunity," said Webber. "The burgers were phenomenal."

Jason Lizardo founded the Rock Burger franchise in Niagara Falls four years ago.

"I just kind of had an idea one day," said Lizardo. "I woke up and said I want to put some crazy stuff inside of a burger, and I went with it."

People liked the stuffed burgers and other offerings so much he now owns four restaurants between the Niagara Falls and Buffalo areas.

"The pandemic is definitely hurting every business, not just restaurants," he said. "We're doing the best we can."

The best is all Webber can hope for when he opens his place on Wednesday.

"I don't have any expectations," he said. "I'm just gonna hope we have a good product, and everybody loves it and will keep coming back."