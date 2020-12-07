ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​The coronavirus pandemic has pretty much crushed the live music industry. The Bug Jar on Monroe Ave. in Rochester hasn’t been open or hosting a live show since March. That means more than nine months with zero revenue.

"The Bug Jar has been here 30 years and I’ve been here 21 years," said owner Aaron Gibalski. "It’s kind of hard to walk in here, it’s a little depressing for me to come in and look around."

Band stickers and gig posters are like wallpaper at the Bug Jar. They’re reminders of the good times. Bands like The White Stripes, Mastodon, and Joywave played here before they made it big.

The Bug Jar in Rochester hasn’t hosted a live show since March. This iconic music venue has no idea when it will be able to reopen. A “Save the Bug Jar” Go Fund Me has started to help the venue pay the bills. Rochester’s music community rocks! 🎶 @SPECNewsROC @BugJarRochester pic.twitter.com/mAOqW723id — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 8, 2020

"[The] Joywave guys used to play here when they were in high school. Their parents drop them off, the parents would sit here with me while they performed, and then they would all load up the van and go. They have gone on to such great things," said Gibalski.

The Bug Jar stage that’s rocked for decades is quiet. The bar and beer taps have been dry since March, but the utilities, rent and insurance bills all still need to be paid. No live music means no money coming in; staff layoffs, roadies, sound text, booking agents and musicians are all affected and the fans. The Bug Jar has not received any government grants to help.

"There is no date and that’s what makes it impossible to judge how much we need and what we are going to do. You can’t make a plan," said Gibalski.

Rochester's tight-knit music community is rallying to help the Bug Jar. Music promoter and booking agent Doug Kelley organized a "Save the Bug Jar" GoFundMe to help. Musicians and music fans are giving what they can. It's nearly at its $20,000 goal.

Look at how generous the Rochester music community is....$20,000+ donated. Man do I miss live music. How about you? Bug Jar owner Aaron Gibalski is overwhelmed by the community support. @SPECNewsROC @BugJarRochester #ROC pic.twitter.com/psT5i6Ll92 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 8, 2020

"I can’t say enough about the people reaching out to help. Over the last months, I’ve just been looking around and wondering why do I keep going and that was my answer. The support of all the people has just been outstanding and I can’t think everybody enough. It has given me hope and I want to keep going."

If you’d like to help, check out the Bug Jar GoFundMe. Every $5 and $10 donation adds up to help the music venue hang on and hopefully reopen and host live music again.