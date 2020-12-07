HONG KONG — Residents of Hong Kong are now able to access COVID-19 testing kits free of charge from vending machines installed at ten public transit stations across the semi-autonomous zone.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 7, residents of Hong Kong can access the self-administered tests using their Octopus transit card. Around 10,000 test kits will be “evenly distributed to the vending machines located in the unpaid area” of the ten stations every day, according to a press release from the government.

Samples must be dropped off at “designated specimen collection points,” the statement added.

The ten stations where COVID-19 vending machines have been installed include: Ngau Tau Kok, Kwai Fong, North Point, Tiu Keng Leng, Wong Chuk Hang, Tai Wai, Tai Po Market, Siu Hong, Kowloon and Tsing Yi.

Video shared by the AFP News Agency appears to show customers using the installed vending machines on Monday.

The new test offering comes amid a renewed surge of coronavirus cases in the region. According to government data, an additional 95 cases were recorded on Sunday — bringing the region’s probable caseload to 6,976 with a confirmed death toll of at least 112 people.

To deal with the surge, Hong Kong officials have implemented a series of new regulations aimed at both businesses and individuals. Beginning Dec. 2, public gathering places such as “game centers, theme parks, karaoke lounges, mahjongg parlors, swimming pools, etc.” were ordered to close. Restaurants were also directed to close their dine-in services at 10 p.m., with only two people allowed per table.

In addition, in-person gatherings of any kind have been limited to two people; the fine for violating the social-distancing rules stands at just above $250 USD.

"The local epidemic situation is worsening rapidly. The Government earlier announced a series of stringent measures to further enhance social distancing and reduce the flow of people in the community,” Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam wrote in a statement. “Nevertheless, the co-operation of members of the public is pivotal to suppress the latest wave of [the] epidemic.”

“I strongly urge members of the public who are required or should undergo virus tests to complete the tests as soon as possible, with a view to achieving 'early identification, early isolation and early treatment,’” the statement continued. “For themselves and others, all citizens should stay at home as much as possible, suspend social activities, and fight the disease together.”

The rapid surge of cases has put “great pressure on the quarantine and treatment facilities” across Hong Kong, officials added. The government has been forced to rent entire blocks of hotels for quarantine purposes, and is “making arrangements for targeted groups to undergo free testing, including frontline staff members of departments, market stall operators and foreign domestic helpers.”