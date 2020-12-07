ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Rochester’s Eastman Kodak being cleared of any wrongdoing by U.S. International Development Finance Corp helps Kodak and those working to attract new business here.

Greater Rochester Enterprise says it’ll support Kodak’s effort to become a pharmaceutical company. GRE believes the news creates fresh energy to bring companies to Rochester.

"Especially in a way that may be related in that industry sector. The opportunity to bring things back from foreign countries and supply and build more products here is certainly good for us," they said.

Kodak's CEO, Jim Continenza, has said the company plans to move forward with its pharmaceutical business no matter the outcome of the government’s plan.