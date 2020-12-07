ORLANDO, Fla. — A small shop in Thornton Park boasts a colorful collection of frozen treats they’ve come to be known for.

Managers of the Greenery Creamery say their unique ice cream flavors aren’t the only thing customers can always count on.

“A lot of customers do feel safe coming into our store," said manager Johnny Phoeurk. "They’re just excited that we are able to be open for them, keeping our face mask policy on.”

Orange County Strike Teams visited the little ice cream shop twice. Both times, they passed the compliance checks.

From visit to visit, you might see their flavors change, but their safety measures will stay the same.

“We temporarily stopped sampling just so that way there’s less removal of masks," said Phoeurk.

Now, strike teams and law enforcement can issue fines for business that aren’t complying.

That can be anywhere from $500 to $15,000, depending on the violation, and how often it occurs.

Those fines can even reach $1,000 per day, for every day the business is not in compliance.

However, the strike teams will show mercy where’s there’s willingness to change.

“If it’s something where it’s our first time out there, and you’re showing that you’ve got good faith toward complying, we’ll probably issue a warning, come back at a later date then see if you can meet compliance," explained Tim Boldig, deputy Director with CEDS for Orange County.

Otherwise, they hope the fines will add up to stronger safety in Orange County, overall.

“Personally, I wouldn’t like to be hit with a fine, but you know, if we’re following orders, then there’s really nothing to be worried about," said Phoeurk.

Orange County leaders say of all their business compliance checks, they’ve found about 98% of businesses to be IN compliance.​