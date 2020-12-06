Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon.

"Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote in his Twitter post.

According to the CDC, Giuliani, 76, who battled prostate cancer 20 years ago, would qualify as a person “at risk for severe COVID-19 illness.”

The former mayor is currently leading President Trump’s legal fight over the election, though he has suffered multiple crucial defeats in state courts across the country in battleground states.

Giuliani is the latest in a long line of people in Trump’s orbit to test positive for the virus.

The list includes Giuliani’s son Andrew, who works in the White House.

It also includes Trump himself, who was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive.

First Lady Melania Trump, Trump’s sons Barron and Donald Trump Jr., White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and senior adviser Stephen Miller are among the other close Trump contacts who have tested positive dating back to October.

Giuliani appeared maskless in Michigan’s House of Representatives on Wednesday, and in Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, where he attempted to contest the election results in both states.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.