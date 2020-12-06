MOUNT DORA, Fla. - People in Mount Dora gathered Saturday to honor the lives of two store owners many said were as close as family.

What You Need To Know Community comes together to remember store owners



The victims left behind 2 sons



PREVIOUS: Mount Dora police continue search for suspects in double homicide



More Lake County headlines

T&M store owners, known to the community as Tina and Kenn, were killed after an armed robbery that is now being considered a double homicide investigation.

They leave behind two sons.



Dozens met for a humble neighborhood gathering, complete with a meal of smoked chicken, and music on the side.

It also came with T-shirts and mementos, depicting the very couple that drew everyone here.

“They’re very good friends," said Jermane Polock. "When they first came here, to this community, we got the store, we’ve known them since then. They’re just good people, and they’re just like family to most of us.”

Every single person you has a story of how the T&M store owners became family, even “unsung heroes.”

“Best memory?…I got so many," reflected Jermane. "She (Tina) would always text me if I didn’t come around that day and be like, 'Hey, what are you doing.'”

“She stepped into my life after I lost my mom, and she helped me save my mom’s house," said Lawanna McKay.

McKay says their kindness knew no limit.

“Kids come in the store, and if one child is buying something that the other one doesn’t have, she gives that child something," remembered McKay.

“Tina and Kenn, they would just tell us to go get a ring pop, and it would just be for free," said Jade Carter. "They just kept on giving stuff to us for free, and we really loved them, and they were our family.”

At this gathering, even the children have a story of how the couple gave them a snack, or a smile after a bad day.

One, Janaria Lomax, said she believes they’d still be here, if their killer took a different course of action.

"They should’ve just went in the store and just asked for something like they were supposed to do, and it would’ve been that," said Lomax.

Tina and Kenn’s funeral was held earlier Saturday.

Police are still searching for the murder suspect. If you know anything, call Mount Dora police or Crimeline.​