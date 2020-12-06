FAIRBORN, Ohio — This year has been a tough one for many, but it has also inspired some people to help and give back to others.

One Ohio girl started a business during the pandemic and is using her proceeds to spread kindness.

"I make bracelets and mask chains and keychains and necklaces," said Brooklyn Talley, owner of Little Charmers.

Brooklyn is just nine years old. In May, she started her own jewelry business called Little Charmers, where she's the sole creator and designer.

"I just use my imagination and take beads and organize them in patterns," she said.

Brooklyn said her idea to start a jewelry business came from watching her mom make jewelry and from reading.

"I started making jewelry because I read a book called The Lemonade War and they made a business with lemonade and so that's what inspired me to do this,” she said.

Brooklyn's mom, Beth, helps her run her business on Facebook where people may place orders for her handmade beaded jewelry. But Brooklyn's business is so much more than just selling jewelry it's about giving back too. Brooklyn donates half of her proceeds to businesses and charities.

"I donate half my stuff because I go to a Catholic school and they teach me to be kind to others and help others, and so I thought that it would be a good idea to donate to people," she said.

Brooklyn set a goal to donate to five businesses, which she has already accomplished. Her new goal is to donate to 10 businesses.

"I've donated to Caitlin's Smiles, Daybreak Dayton, Swim for Life Ohio, and Moments of Magic and I'm now doing Shoes for the Shoeless," she said. Brooklyn hopes her business continues to grow so she can continue being a blessing to others.

"It makes me happy that I get to help others," she said.

More information about Little Charmers may be found here.