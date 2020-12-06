WORCESTER, Mass. - The donuts are ready and there’s a line at Glazy Susan’s door.

With the DCU Center Field hospital up and running, The shop has been sharing maps on social media to show their location at the DCU Center is close to a block away from where patients will be.



“We wanted to get out ahead of it and let people know that we are still here and we are still open and we the owners and the staff feel that it’s safe and so we think customers should as well," said Joseph Skrzek, Co-owner of Glazy Susan.



Staff says the shop also uses a different air system than the field hospital.

Val Comerford drove 35 minutes to get her donuts Sunday morning. She says she's glad she can and feels safe.



“I didn’t know what other operations might have to move to this part of the DCU center. When we spoke to the owner she said no this would effect their business so we were happy about that, said Val Comerford, Customer.



Another DCU tenant Worcester Wares, was closer to the field hospital and had to move out of its space. The store now has their location on Main Street and a second location at Worcester Public Market. Meanwhile, Skrzek says one concern he has with the field hospital is parking.



“When Commercial Street was essentially closed off, we lost a lot of the spots that customers and employees use, so that is concerning. But, you know it’s an issue for everybody downtown," said Skrzek.



While things have been busy at the shop, which opened in the middle of the pandemic, Skrzek says there still some uncertainty, but for now.



“We are just going to continue doing what we do and bring joy to people in an otherwise difficult time, said Skrzek.



“We have always had to wait in-line. It’s well worth it, said Comerford.