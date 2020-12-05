President Donald Trump has signed a bill authorizing Army Sgt. First Class Alwyn Cashe, of Oviedo, to receive the Medal of Honor.

What You Need To Know Alwyn Cashe died trying to save fellow soldiers in Iraq back in 2005



There was a push to posthumously award Cashe with the honor back in September. His family and representatives Stephanie Murphy and Michael Waltz all made the push for it.

Cashe died trying to save his fellow soldiers from a burning vehicle in Iraq back in 2005.

The signature from the president waives the requirement for the soldier to be awarded within five years of the actions that give rise to the award.