CEDARBURG, Wis.— In the midst of both a pandemic and a recession, Sarah Prasser says she knew what she was getting into by opening her new culinary market in downtown Cedarburg this past weekend.

"As crazy as it sounds, a lot of things started to add up and kind of point to, 'Yes— now is the time,'" Prasser told Spectrum News 1.

Hannah Shtein says she had a similar mentality several months ago when she launched her own consulting and personal coaching company.

"It's something I really wanted to do for a very long time, but COVID put me over the edge," Shtein told Spectrum News 1. "It put things in perspective and made me want to take the leap."

For both Wisconsinites, their new endeavors are a way to not only make their own dreams come true, but also a way to help others: Prasser's shop in a permanent location for her suppliers, many of whom are in Wisconsin; Shtein's endeavor helps her clients to expand their business and marketing opportunities, mainly online and during a time right now when reaching prospective customers proves to be difficult because of the pandemic.

"I totally understand what people mean when they say that entrepreneurship is a personal development journey and an emotional rollercoaster," Shtein said, "but it's been really fun."

Prasser and Shtein may represent the economic exceptions right now and not necessarily the norm, as a still unknown number of smaller businesses statewide and across the country work to get to the pandemic's finish line. Despite thousands of Wisconsinites being out of work and with the state's unemployment rate at 5.7%, both entrepreneurs say they're both optimistic and confident that brighter days are ahead.

"In the future, I'm hoping for more steady business, meal kits or even classes in here along those lines, too. Of course, that depends on social distancing and all those things, but working on it," Prasser said.

"I mean, don't get me wrong," Shtein said. "It's been scary at times but it has been a really empowering experience, and it's increased my view of what is possible, both for myself and for others."

Both the WEDC and Small Business Association provide various resources to help entrepreneurs launch their own businesses.