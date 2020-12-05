CLEVELAND — Weddings and other important life celebrations have been put on hold in many cases across Ohio, but one Northeast Ohio venue is finding ways to host smaller events.

What You Need To Know Kimpton Schofield is setting up “micro-weddings” to allow people to safely have an intimate celebration



The micro-weddings include events of less than 50 people



Gathering is not encouraged, and drinks are served on a bar cart so people stay in their seats

Nicole Bakker is tidying up the tables for a big day this weekend.



“So, this is a wedding that we’re doing for tomorrow evening. We have 35 guests attending. We’re doing plated salad, a plated dinner, cake cutting where we will serve the cake table side.”



Bakker is an experienced specialist inside the Kimpton Schofield Hotel in Downtown Cleveland, which is finding ways to safely have events with 50 people or less.



“The name 'micro-wedding' has become really the only way that you can celebrate a wedding nowadays and make people feel safe and comfortable being together and spaced out," said Bakker. "Things are run a little bit different at the micro-wedding. For example, you can’t get up and go get your drinks. That’s going to be delivered to you through a bar cart.”



“Most of the brides that we’re talking to right now have already planned their wedding three times, and it’s already been canceled a number of times, and they’re just thankful that we have an option, and this peace of mind that we can take care of it all right here in the building,” said Bakker.



Emily Loosli and her fiancé are one of those couples adjusting their plans, determined to make it work.



“We never thought about postponing. I know that’s a popular option, but we really wanted to get married this year. Nothing was going to stop us.”



The couple originally planned on having up to 200 people at their wedding, until the challenges of COVID-19 hit. They’re doing a micro-wedding and might celebrate with a bigger party later, and they're thankful to have an option through the obstacles.



“It wasn’t easy. I think that’s an easy answer. Yeah, frustrating. But you know, we’ve come through it, and we’re even more excited just to be here and have our small group, and it makes us more appreciative of people who are here and that we get to get married and have good outlook on things.”



And Bakker says the staff here is happy for the opportunity to allow people to relax and enjoy their special occasions.



“My favorite part about planning events for anybody, and especially now, is at the end of the event when the bride and groom or the corporate client, is thrilled that everybody had a great time.”



A party that might be smaller, but a celebration that’s just as special.