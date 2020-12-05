MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was found in a bed, “gasping” for clean air, in a burning motel in Belleview by firefighters on Friday night, said officials, as she and two dogs were rescued.

What You Need To Know “She was gasping, trying to get clean air,” said fire official



Two dogs were saved from the fire and doing OK



The cause of the fire is unknown



People were displaced from the motel

At around 6:09 p.m., rescue units were called to the Vin Mar Motel on 5018 SE Abshier Blvd., stated the Marion County Fire Rescue in a Facebook post.

The 911 caller stated that one room was on fire and did not know if anyone was in other rooms.



As bystanders tried to put the fire out, the rescue units arrived at around 6:14 p.m. to find smoke curling out of the burning motel.



As firefighters forced their way into all the motel rooms looking for people, they found a woman in a bed.

“She was overcome with smoke inhalation and couldn’t get out on her own,” James Lucas, Marion County Fire Rescue Public Information officer told Spectrum News 13. ”She was gasping, trying to get clean air.”

She was sent to a local hospital.

In addition, two dogs were also saved from the motel, with one of them being the motel manager’s pet, said Lucas, who added that the dogs are fine.

He did say because the power had to be cut from the motel, that 15 to 20 people were displaced. Lucas said that the American Red Cross came to offer them aid.



The fire was under control at around 6:40 p.m., but the cause is being investigated by the Marion County Fire Rescue fire marshal.

A message was left at the motel for comment.

A woman and two dogs were saved by the Marion County Fire Rescue from the Vin Mar Motel in Belleview on Friday night. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

The Marion County Fire Rescue fire marshall is investigating the blaze that happened at the Vin Mar Motel in Belleview on Friday evening, December 4, 2020. (Marion County Fire Rescue)