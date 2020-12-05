Warner Bros. Pictures announcement about streaming movie premieres all next year comes as a major blow to movie theaters, especially the ones privately owned.

COVID is shaking up the movie theater world and how people watch their favorite film.

Premiere Theaters Oaks 10 General Manager Brent Thompson says despite the news that Warner Bros. will be streaming premieres, nothing can replicate the movie theater experience because lots of memories are made while watching the big screen.

“There's been many over the years, we've had people get engaged, this may have been their first date," Thompson said. “When the director and producer get together to make that movie, they are making it for a huge screen for you to watch, all that detail in the background, and you cant see on an 80-inch TV."

Film Book Author & UCF Film Professor Dr. Gary Rhodes says history is repeating itself with all the ups and downs.

"I do believe there have been many occasions where the health welfare and survival of movie theaters have been questioned with great worries, including over 100 years ago with the Spanish flu,” Dr. Rhodes explains.

Thompson says the mom and pop owned theater is adapting anyway they can to stay afloat, even having fundraisers and partnering up with local dancers. The Space Coast Ballet Company is hosting a movie viewing of its iconic ballet performance The Nutcracker to get people into the holiday spirit while staying safe and all proceeds go to the theater.

According to Rhodes, with a COVID vaccine just weeks from being released, the demand for watching movies in-person will increase.

“It's horrible and devastating and terrible for the industry and for so many people, but I believe the movie theaters will survive even if there are a few less screens,” Rhodes said. “Movie theaters will survive, we will see films again and we will see them together again."

Hoping not to be one less screen, Thompson says he is inviting the community to watch a movie and help keep about 30 years of memories alive. Keeping their doors open gives the next group of people the chance to make memories too.

“Help us survive, because this building will no longer be here if we don't have the support of our local community, come here instead of streaming,” Thompson said.

At the end of the day, it's in the hands of moviegoers. One of the main allures of going to a world premiere in person is having that shared experience with other people. That's something streaming cannot do because people want to be part of something and not away from others.

If you missed the movie viewing on The Nutcracker, there's a second showing at 7 p.m.