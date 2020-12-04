KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX will attempt to send a rocket full of supplies to the International Space Station on Saturday morning.

SpaceX will try to launch the Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39A at 11:39 a.m.

The rocket's Dragon cargo spacecraft will carry supplies and science investigations. Among the studies are one on cardiovascular cells, another on the interaction between microbes and minerals, and a blood analysis tool.

This is the first mission for the upgraded cargo version of SpaceX's Dragon capsule. The new version of the capsule is able to carry about 20% more volume. It's also designed for up to five flights to and from the ISS, according to SpaceX.

Once the rocket launches, the first stage booster of the rocket is expected to land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship out into the Atlantic Ocean. SpaceX says the booster has already been used for three previous missions, including the first flight to take NASA astronauts to the ISS.

The forecast for the launch is currently 40% favorable, according to the 45th Space Wing. If the rocket doesn't launch on Saturday, the backup opportunity is Sunday at 11:17 a.m.

There's another rocket launch expected next week. United Launch Alliance is attempting to launch a Delta IV Heavy rocket with a satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office on Thursday afternoon from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.