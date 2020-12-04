Got Mozz? That’s what Jack Russo’s T-Shirt says, referring of course to Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, a delicacy that his family has been making and selling for more than a century.

"My Great Uncle taught me, a long time ago, in the 1980s”, said Russo, who owns Russo's Mozzarella and Pasta, which has three locations.

The first shop was opened on the Lower East Side in 1908, located now on 11th Street near 1st Avenue. The family added two other stores in Park Slope, Brooklyn along the way.

Russo's has stayed open throughout the pandemic and Jack Russo says it's been a rough go at times. Still, he's glad they could stay open and thankful for the support from the community and his hard working staff.

"We never worried that we weren't going to be here, we just wanted to make sure we did everything right,” said Russo, who added that the shops are gearing up for Christmas, one of their busiest times of the year.

Russo says being part of the family business for nearly 35 after a career on Wall Street has been fulfilling.

"I have customers whose kid's kids shop at my store now,” said Russo. He told NY1 he hopes to see another generation of customers pop in for some cheese and ravioli and other Italian classics. He is thankful to make it through these very tough times for small businesses.





"So many restaurants and shops have closed and I don't think they are going to reopen, so we are very lucky to have been able to serve this community and we've enjoyed every day of it,” said Russo, who added that it's been hard work, but definitely been worth it.