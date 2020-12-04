APEX, N.C. — Cleaning out closets and tidying up the pantry sounds like a daunting task for many people, but for professional organizers, it’s all in a day’s work.

The popularity of professional organizers has risen over the last few years. Netflix has even started streaming hit shows like “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” and “The Home Edit”, which is inspiring millions to re-think their space.

Lindsay Frey, owner of Peace In Place, started her professional organizing business in 2014 while living in New York City and later relocated to Cary, North Carolina.

“I’ve been super busy, the busiest I’ve ever been,” Frey says.

The pandemic has led to a boom in the real estate market, and many people have used this as an opportunity to start off on the right foot, with the help of Lindsay.

“We were looking to have her help us organize the whole house, even the unpacking. It’s been wonderful. I've learned more from her than I've learned from any of the books or the shows, let's put it that way,” says Kate Jackson, a food blogger who just moved to the state.

Some people may feel like they should be able to get organized on their own, but Lindsay says if you can’t, there’s no reason not to ask for help.

“Women, especially, might think that they have to be able to do it themselves and feel bad because they can’t. It's totally fine to ask someone for help, and we're going to be able to do it so much quicker. You could spend a whole month getting your garage organized and we can do it in a couple days,” Frey explains.

Here are some of Frey’s tips on how to better keep your home organized:

For an instant closet upgrade, swap out hangers for a matching set

Most under-sink cabinets could use a set of stacking drawers to maximize the space (make sure you measure first so they don’t hit the pipes underneath)

You don’t have to keep items out of guilt, obligation, or because they were a gift – be honest about what you truly want in your personal space and let go of anything that brings up a negative emotion

Your closet should only have clothing that fits you NOW! If you have smaller or larger sizes, store them elsewhere in a bin you can swap out once you reach your goal weight

Free up counter space by getting a drawer insert or a magnetic strip for your knives to replace the bulky knife block

Use the holidays to teach kids the “one in one out” policy, and have them choose one older toy to donate for every new gift they received

