Onondaga County's budget has officially passed, but it wasn't without opposition.

It has been a difficult year for the county and this year's spending plan was more than $1.2 billion.

Because of the pandemic, the budget has been cut by $84 million. Ultimately leading to a small tax rate cut for many county taxpayers.

Democrats wanted to keep more services, and objected to some pay cuts. One cut mentioned was for the Elections Commissioners salaries on the heels of a COVID-19 outbreak during the ballot count.

Minority Leader Linda Ervin says it's the first budget where she voted no.

"We're sitting on $77 million dollars in our general fund balance. It's money that's sitting for a rainy day. We're in the middle of a pandemic. How much more rain can we have?" said Ervin.

"We don't know when it's going to stop raining. So we've put together a very aggressive budget. We're just very hopeful for the future," replied Onondaga County Legislature Ways and Means Chair Tim Burtis (R).

County Executive Ryan McMahon says the county had to dig itself out of a $100 million dollar hole in 2020.

He's still pushiing for relief from the federal government.