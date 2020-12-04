COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chacon Carter-Jefferson has sprinkled her passion all over her business.

What You Need To Know Chacon Carter-Jefferson has sprinkled her passion all over her business



She’s the owner and founder of Chacon’s Sweet Treats and Good Eats, which launched in 2016



She says her love for baking goes back much further

She’s the owner and founder of Chacon’s Sweet Treats and Good Eats, which launched in 2016. She says her love for baking goes back much further.

“I started baking with my grandmother when I was really young, and I’m from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and I started baking there first. And I would take things to them to taste test,” said Carter-Jefferson.

Carter-Jefferson rents a space in a commercial kitchen in Columbus. She says it’s nice to have time to focus on baking.

“Working and doing this it was tough. I had to turn down orders, and now I can do as many as I want and just being able to test out more things I have more time in the kitchen to test out more treats.”

The Ohio entrepreneur has also released a cook book, “Top 10 Things You Need to Start Your Home Baking Business,” to help aspiring bakers like herself.

“It’s never too late. Don’t be afraid; I am 44, and I started this when I was 32, and you can do this at any age.”

And while the coronavirus pandemic has made things a little harder on Carter-Jefferson at times, she says business is getting back on track.

“The holidays have been busy, thank goodness. We did have to pivot a little bit because people didn’t want to pick up from us, so we started doing 'Sweet Delivery Saturday.'”