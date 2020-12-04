MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora police are searching for the gunman who killed two convenience store owners in an armed robbery Monday.

What You Need To Know Convenience store owners Khiem Ha Trihn and Mihn Nguyen were shot during a robbery on November 30



Nguyen died soon after the shooting; Trihn died at the hospital Thursday



It was announced that the shop owner Khiem Ha Trihn, affectionately known as Mr. Kenn, died in the hospital Thursday. He and his wife, Mihn Nguyen, known to the community as Tina, will both be missed by friends and loyal customers.

It didn’t matter if Mr. Kenn and Tina were at work, or at home. Both neighbors and shop customers say the two were friendly and sociable.

Dominique Simpson of Mount Dora says he's been a customer of the convenience store for years, and that every time he went in for chips or a drink Mr. Kenn asked how he was doing.

“They know you well," Mount Dora resident Dominque Simpson said looking in to the store, which is now chained and padlocked shut. "Everybody in the area, if you came here often, they knew you. If you were going in they knew what you were coming in there for.”

Neighbor Emily Perez says she lost more than a friend.

“I use to call him my landscaping buddy," said Perez, who lived on the same street as the two victims. "Cause we would always be outside doing the landscaping at the same time.”

Mount Dora Police are now asking the community to help find the suspect who will be charged with a double homicide.

“Together, as a community, we can solve this crime," Interim Mount Dora Chief of Police Brett Meade said at a Thursday press conference. "We can bring the perpetrator to justice and we can begin the healing process together.”

But a neighborhood is now with out a pair of people who made the community a brighter place by decorating their home for the holidays each year.

“After Thanksgiving he put them on," Perez said, smiling outside her home looking at the Christmas lights. "I remember seeing it and I told him, 'Wow you did a great job.' He always was very proud of his work.”

And a shop is down a pair of people who cared to get to know the regulars as well as the newbies.

“They would donate flowers or do anything to help that family in need in our area,” Simpson said.

A celebration of life and funeral for the pair known as Mr. Kenn and Tina will be held this Saturday.