ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, thousands of Walt Disney World cast members are losing their jobs, as more layoffs go into effect.

In September, the company announced thousands of U.S. job cuts, stating they are needed in order to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, with a multi-month closure.

Mark Newman is a cast member whose 23-year tenure with the company comes to a close Friday.

He's chosen to use these months in furlough, and now layoff, to turn a hobby into something more.

"Kind of devastating, very, very sad, kind of like a chapter in your life is ending," Newman said.

He's part of the 6,700 non-union Walt Disney World employees in Central Florida who will be laid off as of Friday.

That number is part of the larger nationwide layoff of 28,000 employees.

That includes not only theme parks, but also resorts, Disney Cruise Line and shopDisney cast members.

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro said in September:

“Over the past several months, we’ve been forced to make a number of necessary adjustments to our business, and as difficult as this decision is today, we believe that the steps we are taking will enable us to emerge a more effective and efficient operation when we return to normal,” D'Amaro said.

Newman shared that he knows the layoffs are necessary, but it left him heartbroken.

"A lot of us have decided, there's no other company like Disney, so we're going to start our own companies," he said.

During furlough, Newman went from a manager at the Disney Vacation Club, to a builder of handcrafted wooden flags.

"Next thing you knew, I had so many orders I couldn't make them, because it takes so much time," Newman said.

He hopes to take this "It All Started With A Flag" hobby on Facebook and Etsy, to the next level as a small business in 2021, turning his passion and excitement for Disney into something new.

"I wish them the best, I'd love to go back, but until that day happens, we'll do the best that we can and try to pay our bills," he added.

More than 11,000 union workers in Florida will be laid off at the end of this year.