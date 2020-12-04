OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing businesses to change how they operate — including event organizers.

Jackie Espinosa, owner of Chandeliers Ballroom and Event Center in downtown Kissimmee, had to add some new party supplies to her business on top of the music, lights, and drinks.

“Sanitizers, thermometers, facemasks,” Espinosa said. “We provide masks upon entry and we require everybody to wear them unless they’re dining.”

Her business was hit hard at the start of the pandemic when it was forced to shut down for eight weeks.

She said little by little business has picked up, but for health and safety reasons she still limits the number of people who can attend an event or party at the ballroom. Before the coronavirus pandemic, it was around 80, now only 60, which impacts the amount of money her business makes. Tables are also spaced eight feet apart, with a limit of four people per table and there’s an extra layer of security to ensure everyone follows the social distancing rules.

“We do have someone on staff that will just walk around kind of like at Disney where you walk around and remind people to put on a mask,” Espinosa said.

Facemasks are required when people choose to dance it’s in the contract that people must fill out.

“We’re a little strict but that’s for their own safety,” Espinosa said.

Aside from a liability waiver, there are other securities Espinosa has in place just in case there’s an outbreak because of a party at her ballroom.

“When they’re coming in they have to have a list of names phone numbers and address just in case God forbid there’s an outbreak,” Espinosa said.

So far, there’s been no need to contract trace.

Espinosa said Zoom parties with friends and family out of state at her ballroom are becoming popular as many people are worried about a second wave of the coronavirus.