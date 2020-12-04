NEW YORK — Fake snow and igloos made of plastic, not ice. It may not be the real thing, but it's good enough to provide an escape, part of a winter-like wonderland created by Egger's Ice Cream Shop on the grounds of Historic Richmondtown.

"I looked into it; I was like this would be so cool for her because of everything that's shut down right now," one patron told us.

The igloos made their debut Thursday.





There are eight in all – and they are heated – so sitting inside creates a feeling of cozy comfort.

Customers can make their own hot chocolate or ice cream sundae, and decorate cookies or brownies.

"This whole thing is about, 'Let's take a break from online schooling. Let's get away from the computers. Let's not work from home. And let's come here,'" said owner Danielle Raleigh.

Each igloo can hold up to eight people and every one is decorated a little differently. The reservations are for 45 minutes and at the end of that time the igloo is sanitized, plus all of the blankets and pillows removed and replaced to make way for the next group.

Raleigh bought the famed ice cream shop, where she worked as a teenager, seven years ago.

With three locations across the island, she says this year – trying to stay afloat during the pandemic – has been the most challenging, by far.

"When is this going to end, what's going to happen? What's the new procedure that they might say comes out tomorrow? One day they say, 'Oh, you can do it like this, do it this way.' The next day they say, 'No, you can't do it like that,'" Raleigh explained to NY1.

Egger's has had to adapt to survive.





Raleigh now offers home delivery, for customers seeking the comfort of ice cream in the comfort in their homes, but with the state imposing new restrictions as the virus spread, Raleigh was desperate not to lose business.

The igloos are a way to hold onto customers with a unique but safe holiday experience. She seized on the concept after an outdoor dining experience in Manhattan.

"They had cute creative setups and different sidewalk things that they would put together and I said, 'How can we do this on Staten Island? How can we make it, how can we make it come to life here?'" she asked.

So far, it looks like it has.

Reservations are required -- and can be made on eggersicecream.com -- now through January 15.