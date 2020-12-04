KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee is offering guests a chance to get up close with a variety of wild animals.

The resort has partnered with Wild Florida for brand-new animal encounter experiences.

Through the partnership, guests staying at Gaylord Palms will be able to learn about and interactive with animals in the resort’s 4.5-acre atrium. There will be live gator feedings with a Wild Florida representative at the Gator Springs habitat on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Wild Florida will also conduct up-close animals on select days with animals from its nearby park.

Guests will also be able to see the 20 gators that reside in the Gator Springs habitat, the six baby gators that live in the Everglades atrium as well as the four snakes in the Sawgrass Place exhibit.

“We are very excited that Wild Florida is our new wildlife partner because they provide a one-of-a-kind experience for our guests,” Gaylord Palms general manager Johann Krieger said. “Their family-friendly experiences allow our guests to learn more about Florida’s diverse ecosystem and get up-close with unique animals, all while exploring the rest of our resort’s distinctive environment.”

Each experience is free to overnight guests during their stay, according to Gaylord Palms.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Gaylord Palms has a number of safety measures in place as part of Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean.” The measures include social distancing protocols and frequent sanitization throughout the day.

For more information, visit gaylordpalms.com.