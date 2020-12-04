As the United States sees record COVID-19 numbers and surpasses grim milestones, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said he believes that things could get worse following the Thanksgiving holiday.

What You Need To Know Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Today Show that he thinks the US has "not yet seen the post-Thanksgiving peak"





Fauci's remarks come just one day after the US hit a grim milestone of 14 million coronavirus cases; over 276,000 Americans have died from COVID-19



The nation's top infectious disease expert said that he "said yes right on the spot" to President-elect Joe Biden's offer to serve in his administration





Biden told CNN Thursday that he asked Fauci to serve as his chief medical adviser

“I think we have not yet seen the post-Thanksgiving peak,” Fauci told the Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie. “That’s the concerning thing, because the numbers in and of themselves are alarming, and then you realize that it is likely we’ll see more of a surge as we get 2-3 weeks past the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Fauci added that he is concerned that this surge “abuts right on the Christmas holiday.”

The interview comes just one day after the United States surpassed a grim milestone of over 14 million coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the pandemic continues to ravage the country.

It took just six days for the country to go from 13 million to 14 million cases. At least 276,401 people have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Also this week, the U.S. broke a pair of records Wednesday for the number of coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations.

Amid rising numbers, Fauci said that the pandemic is “at least as bad as I had feared."

“We are in a very precarious situation right now,” Fauci warned. "There certainly is light at the end of the tunnel with a vaccine, but we’re not there yet.”

”We really have to intensify our public health measures to try and blunt this trajectory, which is really significant,” he added, noting that people spending more time inside due to winter weather and events related to the holidays, such as family gatherings, can continue to spread the virus.

When asked if he will accept President-elect Joe Biden’s offer to stay on for his administration and serve as his chief medical adviser, Fauci said he accepted immediately.

“Absolutely, I said yes right on the spot,” Fauci said.

Biden said he spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday and asked him to stay on his current role and serve as his chief medical adviser.

“I asked him to stay on in the exact same role he’s had for the past several presidents,” Biden said in an exclusive interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

Dr. Fauci said he spoke to Biden about his plan to get all Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days in office: “I told him I thought that was a good idea.”

Fauci called the FDA the “gold standard” in terms of approving a COVID-19 vaccine, and explained his remarks that the UK “rushed” their vaccine, and why he apologized for those remarks.

“I apologized publicly on BBC like that, and I felt bad that it came across that way,” Fauci said, adding, “the Brits are good, they know what they’re doing, they’re really pros.”

“What our FDA does is that they scrutinize every single bit of data themselves,” he added. “The FDA and the United States is the gold standard … there’s no question about that.”

“Anyone that can build the confidence in the public about getting a vaccine would be a good thing, because we really do have to get as many people as possible vaccinated,” Fauci said of the former presidents and President-elect Biden offering to get the vaccine publicly.