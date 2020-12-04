SANFORD, Fla. — Gearing up for the holidays is tough for some every year. This year, amidst a pandemic, many are finding it particularly challenging.

The last couple months for Victoria Robinson-Wilson have been extremely busy.

“Normally, I’m putting up the Christmas tree and decorating the house. Well, the tree is partially up and no decorations because I’m here,” she said.

Robinson-Wilson just opened Simply Homemade 1913, her dream bakery in downtown Sanford.

It has been challenging for her; opening a new business, a busy holiday season, being a mom and juggling many other things.

Robinson-Wilson said she welcomes a challenge.

“I like to face it head on. I do not back away from anything,” she said.

Many of us have a full plate and trying to get through a holiday season unlike any other.

Dr. Lise Deguire is a clinical psychologist.

“I cannot tell you how many people are really struggling throughout this time,” said Dr. Deguire.

She said the holidays can be a stressful time, but this year is particularly bleak.

“I think all of us are so tired of having to stay home and not seeing the people that we love,” she added.

Dr. Deguire said a few simple steps everyday can help. She recommends connecting with loved ones, even if it’s virtually, accomplishing something, exercise and a few minutes of meditation.

“Ten minutes of quiet. Where you just concentrate on breathing and keeping your thoughts on that. Centering and very calming,” she explained.

Even though the pandemic has created many challenges including, a holiday without loved ones, she says we just have to hand on a little bit longer.

“At least we’ve made it through two thirds, if not three quarters, of this. If you can do that, you can keep going. We’re almost there,” said Dr. Deguire.

Deguire said creating is also cathartic. She said making music or writing is one of the best coping tools during a difficult time.​