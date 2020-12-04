STATEWIDE — Disney Cruise Lines has canceled all departures through February 28, 2021, as it continues to work toward meeting the Centers for Disease Control’s requirements to safely return to sailing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced Friday.

What You Need To Know Disney won't sail its Magic, Wonder, Dream, and Fantasy cruise ships through February



Cruise suspensions previously had been on hold through January



Norwegian and Carnival have made similar decisions

Sailings are cancelled onboard the Disney Magic through February 25; the Disney Wonder and Disney Dream through February 26; and the Disney Fantasy through February 27.

The announcement follows similar moves by Norwegian Cruise Lines and Carnival Cruises earlier this week. Before that time, cruises had been canceled through January.

Guests who already have paid for their Disney cruise in full will be offered the option of receiving a credit for a future cruise or a full refund, Disney indicated on its website. Payments on partially paid reservations will be refunded the amount already submitted.

Affected customers can expect to receive an email from Disney providing details and the next steps. Guests who booked through a travel agent should contact them directly, Disney indicated.

The CDC issued a no-sail order in March that continued through October 30. It followed that up with a “framework for conditional sailing order” designed to reopen the industry in phases “for the safe and responsible resumption of passenger cruises.” The cruise lines had previously announced that they had extended their suspension of service through January 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida’s ports and the businesses surrounding them have been hit hard by the halt in cruises because fewer visitors are coming to the area.