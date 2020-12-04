On Friday, the Cheesecake Factory settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission after being charged over “materially false and misleading” statements about the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on its business, according to a filing from the SEC.

The California-based chain became the first public company to be charged by the SEC for misleading investors over the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the regulatory agency.

Without admitting to the findings, the company agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and to not further violate these provisions.

The company said that it “fully cooperated with the SEC in connection with the settlement" in a statement.

The SEC said that between March 23 and April 3, 2020, the company's regulatory filings were "materially false and misleading."

The regulatory agency also noted that the company's March 23 filing failed to disclose that they informed their landlords the company would not be paying rent in April due to the “severe decrease in restaurant traffic [due to COVID-19 that] has severely decreased our cash flow and inflicted a tremendous financial blow to our business."

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the Cheesecake Factory referred Spectrum News to the Form 8-K the company filed Friday morning.