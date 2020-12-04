TAMPA, Fla — Airlines will soon be able to limit the types of animals that fly for free.

Under a new rule announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation, emotional support animals will no longer be considered services animals, and are no longer protected by the Air Carrier Access Act.

The DOT now defines a service animal as solely a dog that has been trained to perform tasks for a person with a disability.

Under the new rule, only dogs can be service animals; emotional support animals can be recognized as pets by airline carriers





Airlines may also now limit service animals to two per passenger on any given flight

Passengers calling unusual pets such as birds, pigs, and goats emotional support animals, and then bringing them into the cabin of passenger planes, has become a growing issue for airlines over the last few years.

“It was in Newark that we saw an emotional support peacock, and it was a problem,” explained commercial airline pilot Jim Shilling. “We understand that many people need emotional support but we need to figure out a way to do it that is safe and not distracting to the rest of the aircraft and its passengers.”

Under the new rule, airlines can require people traveling with a service animal to fill out additional paperwork and require that the animals be harnessed at all times in the cabin.

Passengers are still permitted to travel with other types of animals, but will have to pay a pet fee and follow the airline carriers pet policy.

Heather Perry, who runs South West Florida Therapy Animals in Bradenton, says there are many kinds of animals that do provide emotional support but that doesn’t mean they all belong on planes.

“Unfortunately there are going to be some people that lose out, those people who have actual therapy animals that aren’t dogs,” she said.

The ruling will take effect 30 days after it is published in the Federal Register. That date has not yet been set.