BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County moving to an orange zone — and banning eat-in dining as a result — could have struck a fatal blow for Coco Bar & Bistro.
Owner Maura Crawford presented one of the more creative solutions on Main Street: Her French restaurant has shifted into a "Crepe Chalet," a wooden cabin fitted with a crepe griddle, hot beverages and alcohol.
"I want to stay in business and keep people working," she says. "Number two was, this would be great for the community, and it’s worked out for both. It's helping Coco a lot, and so many people have thanked me, for just adding something a little special to what could be a sad holiday season."
Crawford says she'll keep the Chalet up until March, or until dine-in can resume in Erie County.