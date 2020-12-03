ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The White House Coronavirus Task Force is issuing a warning to local health and government leaders that “we are in a very dangerous place” as a country after the Thanksgiving Holiday and with coronavirus cases surging. Reports indicate the task force members are urging local leaders to do whatever is necessary to curb the spread of the virus.

What You Need To Know Experts say the U.S. is in a precarious place as COVID-19 cases surge



The White House Coronavirus Task Force urged local leaders to take the pandemic serious, even if official policies don't



Despite coronavirus fatigue, experts say for residents to continue taking action to prevent the virus' spread

Jermaine Summers works in an auto shop and came to an Orange County coronavirus testing site on Wednesday to get a rapid test for work.

“We all have to be protected and basically look after our co-workers,” said Summers.

One of his co-workers recently got sick with the virus.

“We have to be vigilant about it and take care of yourselves, because with that you’re going to be taking care of others as well,” he said.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force says a post-Thanksgiving surge could stretch medical resources and compromise coronavirus and other patient care. Reports from the task force indicate it is telling local leaders that if state and local policies don’t reflect the seriousness of the current situation, they must take matters into their own hands.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said luckily the situation in Central Florida isn’t as dire as in other parts of the country — there are still hospital beds available. But he says he’s still preparing for the worst.

“Thank God we’ve never had to establish an alternate medical treatment site, but we are ready to do that with our partnering counties — to do that for the Central Florida area — so we are ready to activate if we need to,” said Harris.

Harris realizes people have coronavirus fatigue, but he says that’s no reason to stop taking measures to stop the spread of the virus.

“We are so tired of this, but the alternative is not something that is good," said Harris. “The alternative is family members with vulnerable conditions getting sick and dying at the holiday season.”

Harris urges people to keep in mind there’s light at the end of the tunnel with a vaccine expected to be available within weeks, and widely available to the general public by sometime early next year.​​