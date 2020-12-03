On Thursday, the United States surpassed a grim milestone of over 14 million coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the pandemic continues to ravage the country.

It took just six days for the country to go from 13 million to 14 million cases. The death toll in the United States sits just shy of 275,000 – at least 274,648 people have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The news comes one day after the U.S. broke a pair of grim coronavirus records Wednesday for the number of coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations.

The U.S. recorded 3,157 virus-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. That shatters the previous high of 2,607 set on April 15.

And in a sign that the daily death toll isn’t close to cresting, a record 100,226 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. on Wednesday, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

While vaccines are on the horizon — with the first doses likely to be administered this month — there were also dire warnings Wednesday about the weeks and months ahead.

In a speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, predicted the country’s death toll could approach 450,000 by February if more Americans don’t take precautions such as wearing masks.

“We are at a very critical time right now about being able to maintain the resilience of our health-care system,” Redfield said. “The reality is December and January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they’re going to be the most difficult in the public health history of this nation, largely because of the stress that’s going to be put on our health-care system.”

