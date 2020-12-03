JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Just less than 1 million small businesses are operating throughout North Carolina, according to the Small Business Association.

Many of those owners decided to move from somewhere else to the Tar Heel State, like the owners of The Two Baked Crumbs of NY, a food truck operating out of Jacksonville.



Calzones and pizza are just two of the dozens of items offered at the truck.



“We just rolled the dice I guess. All in on the chips and that was it,” says Michael Henry, owner of The Two Baked Crumbs of NY.



Michael Henry and his wife moved here from New York after years of running a successful bakery in Long Island.



“We love the area, we fell in love with it, we've seen the cost of living,” Henry says.



The Henrys are not alone when it comes to starting a business in our state. According to the 2020 small business profile, North Carolina grew at an annual rate of 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, faster than the overall growth of 2.1% across the United States.



“It's been great, it's been overwhelming, it's been beyond our expectations,” Henry says.



For Henry, moving the business to North Carolina was fairly simple, a little research and talking to the right people went a long way.



“Some of the struggles as far as just finding out zoning, finding where we can sell, and where we can't sell,” Henry says.



Reactions from new customers varied, but Henry says people on the coast have embraced their customer service and their food.



“As soon as we start talking, they hear our accent, as soon as they hear my wife say 'mozzarella' or 'rigota cheese', they know right away where we're from, and they say 'we know your food's going to be good,'” Henry says.



Right now, the truck is operating only on the coast, but Henry is eager to travel the state and introduce more people to The Two Baked Crumbs of NY.



“Going to Charlotte, and even Asheville. We said we can make it a dual-purpose thing as far as we can do a little bit of vacation, a little bit of selling to make it worthwhile to go out there,” Henry says.