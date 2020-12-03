ORLANDO, Fla. — The Salvation Army finds itself wondering more and more about the future of its red kettles and bell-ringers.

Donations to its Orlando-area Red Kettle campaign fell more than 80% during Thanksgiving weekend compared with the same weekend in 2019, the organization said Wednesday.

Officials attribute the decrease largely to an inability during the coronavirus pandemic to find enough workers to ring bells and inspire people to drop coins and bills into those iconic kettles.

Because of the worker shortage, the Salvation Army Orlando said last month that it would decrease to 20 from 80 in previous years the number of bell-ringers in Orange County. It also said it would decrease the number in Osceola County to 12 from 24.

As for Thanksgiving, The Salvation Army uses that weekend to launch — or ring in — its iconic holiday fundraising drive.

Yet its Orlando-area red kettles took in only $2,986 over the holiday weekend, compared with $16,963 last Thanksgiving weekend, the organization said.

“It’s becoming apparent to us that we have to ask, ‘What does the future look like for this 130-year-old campaign, and how do we adapt it?’” said Capt. Ken Chapman, commander for The Salvation Army of Orange and Osceola counties.

Chapman said other Salvation Army locations experienced similar decreases during Thanksgiving weekend and have seen similar collection trends, prompting the organization recently to launch so-called virtual red kettles, for online donations.

But Chapman said donations rebounded significantly on Monday and Tuesday, including from a significant fundraising drive for its Angel Tree.

Chapman said the red kettle donations make up about 10% of revenue, yet the organization says need has increased 155%.

The Salvation Army Orlando says it has provided about 190,000 meals, drinks and snacks to Orlando-area residents since March. It also says it must prepare for “the wave of need” from people who could lose their homes because of the economic effects of the pandemic.

In Flagler and eastern Volusia counties, the Salvation Army has seen about a $20,000 decrease in red kettle collections through Tuesday compared with previous years, said Maj. Robert Winters, corps officer for the organization in that area.

Winters said he wasn’t sure how much of a decrease that marked from last year. But he said his location raised $180,000 during last holiday season.

“If it stays at that pace,” he said, “you can imagine what we’re looking at.”

Officials at The Salvation Army Orlando pointed out that, unlike previous years, no bell-ringers worked on Thanksgiving Day because of the holiday closing of Publix stores, the primary locations of its red kettles and bell-ringers.

Officials also noted a lack of foot traffic over the holiday weekend, suggesting that online shopping and concerns about the coronavirus pandemic might have kept donors away.

But they pointed largely to a lack of people available to staff the kettles.

Chapman, the area commander, said Wednesday that the organization this season hasn’t been able to find enough workers willing to ring the bell for $11 an hour. About 40% of his bell ringers are volunteers, he said.

In Flagler and eastern Volusia counties, Winters said he hasn’t been able to fill half of his 35 bell-ringer spots. He attributed the problem at least in part to the pandemic.

“I think some people are afraid,” he said.

Regarding the effects on fundraising, Winters said “it doesn’t take too long to figure out that … our deficit is going to continue to go up, as we don’t have that many kettles going out.”

In Orlando, Chapman said more people are giving online, although the virtual red kettle program has yet to catch on. The organization also is raising funds through mail marketing, he said.

Chapman and Winters emphasized the visibility that the kettles give The Salvation Army. They suggested the bells would keep ringing.

“I just think that red kettle is good for people,” Winters said. “They hear that Salvation Army bell, and they know it’s Christmas.

“We’ve got to find new ways, but we’ve got to continue that tradition.”