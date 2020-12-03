ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County businesses could face fines up to $500 for a first violation and to up to $5,000 per day for repeat COVID-19 safety protocol violators as part of an emergency executive order that Mayor Jerry Demings plans to sign this week in response to the continuing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency order would go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, according to a draft of the order that county officials shared late Thursday with Spectrum News 13.

The order comes as health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn of a continued deepening of the pandemic, especially after the Thanksgiving weekend, which inspired an increase in air travel and bigger family gatherings. The pandemic has killed almost 19,000 people in Florida and almost 300,000 nationally.

The order also comes amid the county’s efforts through so-called strike teams to ensure compliance with the minimum safety standards, including use of masks and social distancing. Demings last week cited a 97% compliance rate, yet two weeks ago, the strike teams visited 11 bars in one night and found none in compliance.

Last Friday, the mayor said he had directed the county’s legal team to draft an executive order that “will likely give me the authority to institute some form of penalties.”

The emergency executive order states that COVID-19 “continues to pose an imminent health hazard and an increased risk of infection to residents of Orange County and healthcare, first responders, and emergency medical service workers caring for patients with COVID-19.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis in late September removed restrictions on restaurants, pubs, and bars as part of a Phase 3 reopening of Florida. The governor’s order superseded any local orders and suspended penalties for refusal to wear a mask.

Yet Orange County’s emergency executive order points out that Demings in March had declared a State of Local Emergency and, as such, can “exercise certain emergency powers via executive order.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back shortly for more details.