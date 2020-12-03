PENINSULA, Ohio — Ski resorts in Northeast Ohio are about two weeks away from opening back up.

The chairlifts are empty, and the mountains are quiet as Thomas Conti clears off fresh snow from the snow gun.



“Although we do get a lot of natural snow, we heavily rely on our snow making machines to make the base of snow that we ski on. So, for example, we just recently just got about a foot of snow here, but that’s not enough snow to start the skiing season,” said Conti.



Conti walks through the empty Boston Mills ski area, where he learned to ski as a child. He now spends most of his time here.



“I love the crispness in the air. And when it’s 90 degrees in the summer, we look forward to days like this when we’re getting lots of snow, it’s 30 degrees and it’s just a beautiful winter day. And really we look forward to this all year round."



As the brand manager of Boston Mills and Brandywine Ski Resorts, he’s helping staff make the upcoming ski season safer for those who share his love for the slopes.



“This year, we really heavily relied on an analytics team. And our analytics team kind of looked at the operation as a whole — our lift capacity, our lodge capacity, and came up with a capacity limit at our ski resorts that will make sure our guests will have ease of access to the property, while remaining safe being here.”



If you’re heading out to the resort, things will look a little bit different, such as riding on the chairlift where you’re only going to be allowed to ride with the people you came with. That also includes spaced out tables inside, grab and go food and drink, and cashless purchases. Everyone who comes to the resort must have a reservation. Efforts Conti believes will keep people safe and happy.



“We knew it was going to be a different season going into this year, and we’ve taken all the precautions needed to make sure that we’re ready. Our guests will feel comfortable with the experience, but we’ll also have a fun time out on the slopes.”



They're hoping that skiing can give people an outdoor escape during a winter where it’s really needed.



“We’re some of the few people that get excited for snow. As I always say, winter is coming one way or another here in Northeast Ohio, so we might as well make the most of it, embrace it and have some fun while it’s here.”



Working to ensure you spend more time skiing and less time worrying.



Boston Mills and Brandywine are apart of Vail Resorts. Passes to get priority on reservations go off sale Dec. 6.