DALLAS — The point of getting a job is so you can buy the things you need. It sounds simple, but many find themselves having a hard time finding money to support themselves.

What You Need To Know Weekly earnings of Blacks and Hispanics are lower than that of whites and Asians



Dallas Regional Chamber connects people with companies offering jobs for livable wages

When you make less than $50,000 a year and you’re a person of color, there’s a steeper struggle to bring in a livable wage. The pandemic, student debt and other obligations that can have a tight hold on your bank account don’t make it any easier.

Jacoya Moore knows that all too well. She is a mom who will put everything on the line for her kids.

“I have to keep going. They’re looking at me, they’re all I got,” said Moore.

She’s not looking for any reward for her job as a mom. She says taking care of 6-year-old Carter, 3-year-old Carleigh, and 6-month-old Carsyn is a gift in itself. Her drive to provide and will to work is there, but the money isn’t. She says she's worked as a server, held warehouse and other backbreaking hard labor jobs to try and keep up with bills.

“I work a 12-hour shift right now overnight and that’s just what I have to do. I’m actually thinking about getting a second job,” Moore added.

Moore has fallen behind on rent by $5,000. She’s found the cheapest apartment she thought she could afford in northeast Dallas. It’s a place that she says comes with a cracked and leaking roof. On top of that, she has debt collectors at her door for unpaid light bills that are up to $1,000.

“It’s really tough. We just have to do what we can to survive,” she said.

Just like her, many other young adults don’t earn enough money to live. Recent numbers by the U.S. Department of Labor show weekly earnings of Blacks and Hispanics are lower than that of Whites and Asians.

“We always have to put more into it. It’s sad, but it’s the way that it is,” Moore explained.

Due to situations like Moore’s, Drexell Owusu steps in to help through a new initiative called “Dallas Thrives." Owusu is the senior vice president of education and workforce at the Dallas Regional Chamber. His strategy is to connect folks like Moore, and others who look like her who are also 25 to 34 years old, with companies offering jobs for livable wages.

“It’s not just aspirational. We want it to be a reality,” said Owusu. I am hopeful and optimistic, in a season of change and a year of chaos. We can find some good that allows us to grow our community in ways that we never even imagined,” he added.

“We just have to keep fighting for better. Keep fighting for change,” Moore said.