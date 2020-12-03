OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Some parents in Osceola County are frustrated with new requirements for students in the digital learning program the school board passed Tuesday.

The digital learning program encompasses students who are following a traditional school day online with their assigned school.

For students to be allowed to stay in the program for the second semester, the district is now requiring they have a C or above in all classes, a 90 percent attendance record, and be at grade-level proficiency on standardized assessments.

But despite that language, students who don’t meet these measures are not disqualified from digital learning.

Instead, schools are contacting the parents of digital learning students who aren’t meeting these marks to discuss what is in their child’s best interest, district Spokesperson Dana Schafer said.

“If children aren’t being successful, we want to inform parents and work closely with them to determine how best to help,” Schafer said. “The decision of face-to-face or digital will ultimately remain with the parent.”

The school district has three learning options for students: digital learning, face-to-face instruction and Osceola Virtual School (OVS). OVS allows for learning during non-traditional school hours.

Parents have until December 9 to decide if they want to change their child’s learning program, otherwise it will remain the same.

Currently, 50.6% of students are learning face-to-face and 49.4% are learning remotely, according to the district.