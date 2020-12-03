MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora police say, with new surveillance video, they’re one tip away from solving an armed robbery at T and N Market that left a beloved community member dead Monday.

One store owner, 47-year-old Mihn Nguyen, known to the community as Tina, died.

Co-owner, Khiem Ha Trihn, known as Kenn, was left in critical condition.

The parking lot of their store was packed Wednesday with people paying respects, and family was giving away what was left inside the store.

Angela Sneed stopped by to pack her bag.

To her, this wasn't about the candy, or really so much the store it came from.

It was about the people who ran the counter, who she says made this the definition of a "mom and pop shop."

“Tina grew up, raised some of these children that are out here. Mr. Kenn did as well," said Sneed. "This is an impact on the community. So I have my goody bag, my memory bag.”

“Family. Family. That’s all I can say, family," said "Slump" White, who considered the store owners dear friends.

Tina and Kenn had daily visits from kids and adults, alike.

“After school...after school, that was their favorite spot," said White. "Even high school, every kid says 'I’m going to the store after school.'”

They had an enormous impact.

“I talked to over 150 people at least in the last two days, and every single one of them had a positive story about how Kenn or Tina, or both of them, helped them through some type of situation," explained Brett Meade, interim police chief for the city of Mount Dora. "[Tina and Kenn were] giving them money when they couldn’t pay bills. Feeding them when they were hungry.”

Meade hopes new surveillance video will encourage someone to call in the tip they need to identify the shooter, and solve the case.

For now, the convenience store is a growing memorial, filled with love for the two people who communities members say, always had love to give.

The reward for the tip that leads to solving this case went up to $10,000.

We were also told there will be a funeral and celebration of life event for Tina and Kenn this Saturday.