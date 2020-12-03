ORLANDO, Fla. – Quarterback McKenzie Milton, who went undefeated as the starter at UCF for two seasons and led the Knights to a victory against Auburn in the Peach Bowl in January 2018 before suffering a devastating injury to his right knee against USF, is entering the transfer portal, he announced Thursday.

Milton said in a video posted on UCF football's Twitter account that he is healthy now and looking for a chance to be a starting quarterback. His priorities include a program that has a chance to win and a good offensive line so he can pursue his dream of making it to the NFL. He said current UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel is entrenched in that role for the Knights now and he does not think Gabriel's momentum should be disrupted.

In an Instagram post, Milton said, "Knight Nation, I love you all and thank you for your support through the good and bad times....I may be suiting up in different colors, but I'll always bleed Black and Gold."

Gabriel, who leads the nation in passing this season with 3,353 yards and 30 touchdowns, went to the same high school (Mililani) in Hawaii as Milton, who helped recruit him to UCF, and they remain close friends. Milton served as a scout team quarterback this season.

Rumors that Milton might return to play in UCF’s regular-season finale against USF on Nov. 27 ran rampant. That would have been the same opponent and location of Milton’s injury on Nov. 23, 2018. He missed the next two seasons after undergoing multiple surgeries and never played another game for the Knights.

Milton already has earned a degree and has a year of college eligibility remaining.