KENOSHA, Wis.— Kyle Rittenhouse had a preliminary hearing this morning, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. A judge decided that he will stand trial for allegedly shooting three people during the Kenosha protests. Two of those victims were killed and the other was injured.

During the hearing, commissioner Loran Keating denied the motions to disimss two charges against the teen. They were filed by Rittenhouse's attorney Mark Richards on Dec. 1.

He had asked for two counts to be dismissed: First degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.

The commissioner says that both of those claims can be argued during Rittenhouse's trial, but not now.