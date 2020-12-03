After winning a special runoff election, former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall w sasworn in Thursday to fill the seat left behind by late civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis – for about a month.

Williams will be sworn in for a full two-year-term starting in January.

Thank you! I am humbled, truly humbled to earn this privilege. pic.twitter.com/b9To0Ewb85 — Kwanza Hall (@kwanzahall) December 2, 2020

Hall defeated fellow Democrat Robert Franklin, the former president of Morehouse College, to represent the Atlanta area district through Jan. 3.

About 22,000 people voted, less than 5% of the district’s registered voters – the district also encompasses some suburban areas of Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties.

Lewis died at age 80 from pancreatic cancer. He was the youngest and last surviving speaker from the 1963 March on Washington, when Lewis led the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. He was best known for leading protesters in the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where he was beaten by state troopers.

Hall and Franklin both contended that they could get something accomplished during a short stay in Congress. Voting on a temporary federal budget could be the most significant act that the winner takes, although there are still fading hopes of additional COVID-19 relief legislation.

Hall touted his experience on the Atlanta City Council and the Atlanta school board, saying he would make the most of his limited time working on COVID-19 relief and other issues. He linked his effort to Lewis in a statement after his win, noting that his father and Lewis had both worked with Martin Luther King Jr.

“This win tonight allows me to continue that fight and to work every day of this term,” Hall said in a statement.

Franklin and Hall shared similar positions on issues, but Franklin, formerly president of Morehouse College and now a theology professor at Emory University, also touted his moral leadership. He pledged to support Hall in a concession call.

“Although not the outcome we had wanted, I am pleased that our district will have voice and vote in the critical days ahead,” Franklin said in a statement texted to The Associated Press.

Lewis' former district helped flip the state of Georgia blue for the first time since 1992.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.