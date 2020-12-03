Joseph Schommer says the perfect Christmas tree can lift anyone’s spirits, and this year providing that extra bit of joy feels especially important.

“You know, with COVID, with elections, with all the drama going on, I really think people need some sort of natural beauty in their life,” said Schommer.

What You Need To Know The Tree Riders sell and deliver Christmas trees from their post on 2nd Avenue and E 10th St.



This year, they rearranged their setup to accommodate for safe social distancing



Tree Riders always employs actors, dancers, and singers for seasonal work, but this year comes at a time when those industries are largely dark

Schommer started Tree Riders a decade ago, selling and delivering Christmas trees from the front of St. Marks Church in the East Village.

In 2020, the setup looks a bit different. The inventory is more spread out, and fewer people are coming by at late hours of the night with restaurants closed early. The team is still happy to be there.

“This year everybody feels a little more delicate to me, and everyone is a little more grateful for something normal-ish,” said Schommer.

Customers like Sally Gulisano were excited to see the tree riders back in action.

“Everybody needs some cheering up and hopefully some good health for everyone,” said Gulisano.

When Schommer is not selling Christmas trees, he is an actor. He says many of his employees are artists too.

He’s glad to provide employment and friendship at a time when those industries are largely dark.

“There’s a camaraderie that comes to psychically working hard in the cold for long hours with your friends, and it’s become a Christmas tradition for us all,” said Schommer.

This year a portion of proceeds will be donated to different non profits around the city for the first time.