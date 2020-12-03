Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, are forming a film production company that they say will tell the stories of people whose voices are often overlooked.

What You Need To Know Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, announced Thursday that they are launching a production company, HiddenLight Productions





Their first project is an adaptation of the 2019 book they co-authored: “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience"



The pair partnered with filmmaker Sam Branson, son of Sir Richard Branson, to form the company

"The world needs more change-makers. And I believe telling the stories of people who defy the odds and march forward will inspire others to do the same," Clinton wrote on Twitter.

Their first project of their HiddenLight company is to be a documentary series called “Gutsy Women,” an adaptation of the 2019 book they co-authored: “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.”

HiddenLight's first project will be an @AppleTV adaptation of "Gutsy Women," the book Chelsea and I wrote to chronicle the lives of trailblazing women whose stories deserve to be more widely shared.



“For too long, attention has been paid only to the loudest voices in the room. There have been generations of change-makers who have shaped and will continue to shape our world — often quietly, flying under the radar,” Hillary Clinton said in a statement.

The former presidential candidate added that the stories of those often-unheralded change-makers are the ones they plan to tell.

Apple TV+ said in a separate announcement Thursday it plans to air "Gutsy Women" at an unspecified future date.

The Clintons join former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle in the film and TV production business; the Obamas’ Higher Ground company has supported several projects, including the Oscar-winning documentary “American Factory.”

The pair partnered with Sam Branson in forming HiddenLight. The son of business tycoon Sir Richard Branson is an actor and also founder of the boutique production company Sundog Pictures.

HiddenLight says it also has plans to produce other documentaries as well as scripted and unscripted entertainment for TV, film and digital platforms.

“The stories we tell and the experiences we share shape the way we see each other and help us understand our own unique place in the world,” said Chelsea Clinton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.