RALEIGH, N.C. – The food delivery business is booming amid the pandemic, with more people choosing to stay in than eat out.



This has kept people, like September McCoy, who works as a Postmates courier part-time, very busy.



“I took a month off at the start of the pandemic, but now I’m back. I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm banking on my immune system. I'm trying to save for a new car,” says McCoy.



McCoy spends a few evenings a week running in and out of stores and restaurants, grabbing anything from cigarettes to Chipotle.



Even though more people are using delivery apps, that doesn’t necessarily translate to more money in the couriers pockets. Postmates pays couriers different rates based on pick-ups, drop-offs, minutes spent in-store, and rate per mile. However, since couriers have to pay for their own gas, McCoy says it’s really only worth it if she receives a tip.



“A lot of people are seriously relying on this service, so it is important to pay people. It’s just like a pizza delivery person but we do a lot more. We do fast food, we do your grocery shopping, you know if you need cigarettes, you need alcohol, we got you,” says McCoy.



Working for a delivery service during this time can be stressful, but McCoy says she is happy to be able to help others during this difficult time.



“It does help knowing that some people who are deathly afraid, or have an illness and don't want to affect others, or are susceptible to just about anything, it does help knowing that I kind of, you know, help bridge that gap,” she adds.