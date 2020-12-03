CELEBRATION, Fla. — The Lights on Jeter Road are put on by locals in the neighborhood.

  1. Residents decorate 11 homes to put on a spectacular music and Christmas light show! 
  2. They have a two-hour loop of holiday and Disney music that is timed to go along with all the different displays so you won’t be hearing the same music twice! 
  3. In addition to the lights, they have pyrotechnics, water displays, bubble and fog machines, and a snow machine! If you want to see all these, they recommend coming on a weekend. 
  4. Lights on Jeter Bend runs through the end of December, nightly from 6 to 9:30. 
  5. This is a free event, and they request that guests wear masks and social distance if they get out of their cars. 