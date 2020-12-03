CELEBRATION, Fla. — The Lights on Jeter Road are put on by locals in the neighborhood.
- Residents decorate 11 homes to put on a spectacular music and Christmas light show!
- They have a two-hour loop of holiday and Disney music that is timed to go along with all the different displays so you won’t be hearing the same music twice!
- In addition to the lights, they have pyrotechnics, water displays, bubble and fog machines, and a snow machine! If you want to see all these, they recommend coming on a weekend.
- Lights on Jeter Bend runs through the end of December, nightly from 6 to 9:30.
- This is a free event, and they request that guests wear masks and social distance if they get out of their cars.