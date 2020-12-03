For close to 30 years, you could usually find more than 50 actors participating in A Dickens Christmas in the village as people pack the streets.

Now, that the event is "virtual" with online activities business is a little slower for area shops and restaurants. Now, there's more of a push to support local businesses in the village.

What You Need To Know A Dickens Christmas has gone virtual this year which means fewer shoppers are visiting Skaneateles this holiday season



Shoppers are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses in Skaneateles while there are incentives to shop local



On December 3, 10, 17, and 20, you can take advantage of promotions like the Shop, Sip, and Stroll campaign which gives you items like free drinks by making purchases locally

Members of the Greater Skaneateles Chamber of Commerce are encouraging people to shop local here, especially during the week or online.

Beginning today and continuing on the next two Thursdays, they're launching a "Shop, Sip, and Stroll" campaign. You can get coupons for drinks at local restaurants by making purchases at local stores. ​

Many of the businesses rely on December sales, so the chamber is hoping people will still visit in a more spread out sort of way.

"We have some beautiful lamp posts that have been decorated. The gazebo has been decorated. There's the holiday music, it's the perfect place to get out of the house, walk around, do some shopping, and get your holiday presents taken care of," said Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Hilary Fenner.

Fenner said you can also take advantage of the Shop, Sip, and Stroll campaign on the Sunday before Christmas on December 20.

If you're shopping locally, you can also pick up a Downtown Dickens passport which also offers more deals as well. Visitors are encouraged to visit the chambers website at Skaneateles.com to find more promotions and deals.