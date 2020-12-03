DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Big changes are coming to next year’s Daytona 500. On Wednesday, leaders at Daytona International Speedway made the announcement that we won’t see packed stands during the next “Great American Race.”

​This announcement is not welcome news for some businesses that rely on race fans to survive. At Daytona 2000, a NASCAR memorabilia store, they already got their 2021 Daytona 500 merchandise in last week.

“You are always worried about the business part of it but we just have to keep our heads up and just be positive,” said Karen Cook, who has been a manager at the store since 1994.

​This will be a big change for the area. According to Speedway leadership, tickets for the Daytona 500 sold out the last five years.

“It is nice to have a full crowd, just like with anything, but I think they are going to do their best to make sure everybody stays safe,” Cook said.

Cook explained that this has been a hard year for the store, as they had to close with the pandemic. While this news affects one of their biggest weekends, she remains hopeful.

“You never know, even if they lower the capacity that is still not telling people that they can’t come to Daytona," said Cook. "They can still go to a bar and watch the race at a bar or whatever."

One silver lining is that the Speedway is still hiring hundreds of seasonal workers for Speedweek activities and on Thursday afternoon they interviewed candidates for guest facing roles.

“Being semi-retired, it is definitely helpful to have a little bit of extra income," said Kathy Hoadley, as she walked out of an interview for a hospitality position.

The fact that they are still hiring lifted Cook’s spirits.

“That is always a plus to hear that they are going to be hiring,” Cook said.

As the DIS has not announced exactly how limited fan capacity will be, and how many of those with tickets already will be allowed in, Cook is not ready to wave the checkered flag on that weekend.

“Hopefully by the time the race starts up maybe they’ll open the capacity a little bit more that what they are saying right now so we can only keep our fingers crossed a that, maybe they’ll open it a little bit more,” Cook said.

If you are looking to score a seasonal job at the Speedway, they are holding another hiring event on property this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.​ Applicants can enter Speedway property at the intersection of NASCAR Drive and International Speedway Boulevard and park in front of the Axalta Injector. Applicants can also apply online or call 386-681-6530 (Guest Services) for additional information.